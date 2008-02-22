Two New GTAIV Trailers

Rockstar have released two new trailers for their upcoming Grand Theft Auto IV. One introduces us to Phil Bell, who's seen ten too many Scorcese flicks and is all the more awesome for it. The other, after the jump, is for the game's take on the Toyota Prius, the far more appropriately-labelled Karin Dilettante.
