The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

U.S. Game Industry Pulled In $US 1.1 Billion In January

The NPD Group has estimated that January's take in the United States, factoring in hardware, software and accessory sales was an impressive $US 1.18 billion. While that may actually be down 6% from the previous year, keep in mind that, according to NPD, January 2008 was a 4-week month with January 2007 a 5-weeker. NPD analyst Anita Frazier explains "To accurately assess the performance of the market you must take that extra week into account. At the top-line, on an average sales per week basis, January 2007 was actually up nearly 18% as compared to last year, and the big winner was console software which was up nearly 50% when compared on a level playing field to last year."

Frazier points to big console sales numbers in December having an effect across the board, blaming inventory shortages as a possible culprit in "softer than expected sales."

The totals work out like this:

  • Total Game Sales - $US 1.18 billion (-6%)

  • Hardware Sales - $US 377.8 million (-25%)

  • Software Sales - $US 610.6 million (+11%)

  • Accessory Sales - $US 191 million (-4%)

  • Total Video Games Sales Per Week - $US 294.8 million (+18%)

Go, console software publishers and shareholders!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles