The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

US Toy Fair Day 1: New Gears Of War, FFXII, Halo & More

The US Toy Fair, being held in NYC, kicked off yesterday, and will run until February 20. And along with all the movie, TV and comic merchandise announced and shown off on the first day were a ton of gaming-related announcements, from IPs such as Street Fighter, Gears of War, Armored Core, Halo and Blue Dragon.

Comments

  • Joe Guest

    The gears pic is a head shot. yo.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles