The US Toy Fair, being held in NYC, kicked off yesterday, and will run until February 20. And along with all the movie, TV and comic merchandise announced and shown off on the first day were a ton of gaming-related announcements, from IPs such as Street Fighter, Gears of War, Armored Core, Halo and Blue Dragon.
US Toy Fair Day 1: New Gears Of War, FFXII, Halo & More
