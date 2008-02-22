US Toy Fair Day 3: Halo Master Replica Stuff

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Day one of the US Toy Fair was pretty big. Day two? We got to see the GROSS exploding Locust noggin figure. Day three brings us shots of Master Replica's new Halo merch. They've already come up with replica Assault Rifles and Covenant Carbines, but on show yesterday was a plasma sword, small-scale replica Spartan helmets, a Hornet statue and, most interestingly, what looks like a large-scale Master Chief figure, which is a bit of a departure for MR. No word on prices or availability yet, so just make do with the pics and use your imagination.

mrhalo2.jpg US Toy Fair Images [Action-Figure]

Comments

