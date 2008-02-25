Valve Would Fancy Developing On The Wii

Yeah, Valve are Top Dog when it comes to quality PC games, but on consoles? Not so big. Sure, they've been bringing their games to the PlayStations and Xboxs for years now, but a lot of those have been either sloppy ports or a job handed to an outside developer. The Wii, though, well, the Wii presents a different opportunity altogether. One that Valve are both aware of and obviously thinking about:

If Valve were to develop in-house for another format, it would be the Wii. It's growing, there's already a huge user-base, and it's fun. Source is really scaleable. We can do that.

Note: "can" do that, not "will" do that. Still, he certainly sounds optimistic. If HL2 could look as good as it did on the Xbox there's no reason they can't whip up something similar for the Wii.

Valve confirms Left 4 Dead left off PS3, moots Source for Wii [VG247]