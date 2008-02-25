The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Valve Would Fancy Developing On The Wii

Yeah, Valve are Top Dog when it comes to quality PC games, but on consoles? Not so big. Sure, they've been bringing their games to the PlayStations and Xboxs for years now, but a lot of those have been either sloppy ports or a job handed to an outside developer. The Wii, though, well, the Wii presents a different opportunity altogether. One that Valve are both aware of and obviously thinking about:

If Valve were to develop in-house for another format, it would be the Wii. It's growing, there's already a huge user-base, and it's fun. Source is really scaleable. We can do that.

Note: "can" do that, not "will" do that. Still, he certainly sounds optimistic. If HL2 could look as good as it did on the Xbox there's no reason they can't whip up something similar for the Wii.
Valve confirms Left 4 Dead left off PS3, moots Source for Wii [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles