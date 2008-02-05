VC Update: Live or Die Edition

Two new games are landing on the Wii Virtual Console this week, and they leave me wondering if we should even continue doing this. While Operation Wolf for the NES (500 Points) and Columns III: Revenge of Columns for the Genesis (800 points) are both fine games and a worthy addition to any collection, they just don't strike me as worth taking up our (both mine and yours) valuable time in reporting. The question I present to you - our lovely readers - is this: Should we continue posting the Wii Virtual Console update every Monday morning, or save them for when a game that is particularly noteworthy comes out? I'm on the fence here personally. On one hand the whole thing seems rather dry, but I've seen weeks where you folks really get into reminiscing over your old favorites, which makes me happy. I've done nearly every one of these since the Wii launched back in 2006 - should I continue?

Wii-kly Update: Two New Classic Games Added to Wii Shop Channel

Step into two very different types of action this week. Either battle the bad guys to save hostages and preserve freedom or bury your opponents with magical jewels. Whatever you fancy, you'll need to be ready for a challenge: strategize as a fearless hero or manipulate special jewels to raise the crush bar. How do you plan to win today?

Two new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii™ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points™ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

OPERATION WOLF™ (NES®, 1 player, Rated E10+ for Use of Tobacco and Violence,

500 points): A group of desperate terrorists is keeping hostages in their

jungle fortress. As a member of the elite tactical squad Operation Wolf, you

must invade their hideout, destroy their operations, and get the hostages out

alive! Maneuver through a series of missions and fight off soldiers, patrol

boats, helicopters, and more. The further you progress, the more enemies

you'll have to defeat and the harder they'll try to stop you in your tracks

(going so far as tossing knives and grenades at you or wearing armor). Each

area along your path ends with a boss battle where you'll have to find and

exploit each boss's particular weakness. To top it all off, your weapon

options are also limited, so you'll need to conserve ammunition and grenades.

Operation Wolf is said to be the most valiant and capable unit in the

military—can you save the hostages and win the day?

Columns III™: Revenge of Columns (Genesis, 1-5 players, Rated E for Everyone,

800 points): This single-player or multiplayer experience expands upon the

game play of the original two Columns titles giving players some extra attacks

to spring on opponents. As in the original Columns, jewels fall into a bin,

and you have to twist and manipulate them to form matches of three or more in

a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line to keep the jewels from stacking up

and reaching the top. In Columns III, special magical jewels do things like

raise your opponent's crush bar or lower your own, adding an extra element of

strategy to the game. This is a great game to play with friends, so download

it today and jump into the action!