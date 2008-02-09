Video Games Live Is For Lovers

In fear of letting the theme of "girls like video games too" fall by the wayside (because, y'know, you were all so concerned), I thought I'd let you know of my deferred Valentine's Day plans for this weekend: the boyfriend is taking me to see Video Games Live! While Kotaku writers have been to the show in the past, I thought it might be nice to let you know how the new 2008 tour compares, since Toronto will be the fifth stop on the tour of over forty cities.

I'll be sure to give a full report of my adventure next week. In the meantime, is anyone else going to the Toronto show - (and that's not an invite, you'll have to supply your own date)? Or does anyone else have gaming-related plans for V-Day?