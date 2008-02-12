Video Games Turn Men Into Babies, Part II

Quick, you're an opinion columnist and you have nothing to write about. What should you do? That's right, drone on about how grown man-children playing video games is infantilising them. On the Times Online, the opinionated Kate Muir does just that! She writes:

I assumed that, after adolescence, young men put away childish things and played amateur football, got amusingly drunk, instigated punch-ups, watched Big Brother or ineffectually pursued women. Yet here were men holding down serious careers by day, but infantalised by night in a virtual world.

Out of all the things that video games have been accused of, infantilising men is hands down the most bizarre. Talk about grasping at straws!

Xboxes Are Toys [Times Online via CVG]