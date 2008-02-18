Video Tour of the Luna City Arcade

A couple of weeks ago, we mentioned the pretty awesome personal arcade of Peter Hirschberg, located in Linden, VA. Ryan R sent us the heads up that someone put together a video tour. It's an even better look at what a lot of us agree is an amazing collection of vintage arcade games.
World's Coolest Private Arcade
