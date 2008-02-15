The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Vigilante 8 Officially Returns Via Xbox Live Arcade

It's official, Activision is bringing back the Vigilante 8 franchise, with developer Isopod Labs bringing a remake of the decade-old original to Xbox Live Arcade this Spring. The vehicular combat classic will return with a heavy multiplayer aspect, supporting 8 players via Xbox Live or 4 via split-screen multiplayer. According to the official web site, which just launched, the team is also planning "voice and (hopefully) camera support" and all sorts of other bullet-pointed features. The press release is after the jump, but I highly recommend the official site for getting up to speed.

V8 Arcade Official Site

ACTIVISION ANNOUNCES VIGILANTE 8®: ARCADE FOR XBOX LIVE ARCADE

Santa Monica, CA - February, 14 2008 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today the next installment in the classic vehicular-combat franchise Vigilante 8®, Vigilante 8: Arcade for Xbox LIVE Arcade. Licensed and developed by Isopod Labs, Vigilante 8: Arcade is an all new remake of the original game, featuring online play with up to eight players and a host of new content, taking full advantage of next-generation technologies.

The title is scheduled for release via download on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 this spring and has not yet been rated by the ESRB.

For more information and exclusive updates on Vigilante 8: Arcade, please visit www.v8arcade.com.

About Isopod Labs
Founded by Peter Morawiec and Adrian Stephens in January 2007, Isopod Labs, LLC is a new R&D studio aiming to deliver innovative games and software via online downloads and traditional distribution channels, for console, PC, and handheld platforms. Along with Cary Hara, the trio represents the core developers behind the original Vigilante 8 series of games.

About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision, Inc. is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and leisure products. Founded in 1979, Activision posted net revenues of $1.5 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007.

Activision maintains operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan and South Korea. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's World Wide Web site, which is located at www.activision.com.

Comments

  • Obscurus Guest

    ... you know, I'd buy an XBox just to play THIS game. Halo, psht. There is nothing more badass then sending a swarm of bees to rape your enemys car.

    0
  • Brent Guest

    OMG this is so awesome I love this game and played the hell out of it on the N64, hopefully they make it a best of version which contains the best characters and stages from Vigilante 8 and Vigilante 8 2 Second Offense!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles