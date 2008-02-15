Vigilante 8 Officially Returns Via Xbox Live Arcade

It's official, Activision is bringing back the Vigilante 8 franchise, with developer Isopod Labs bringing a remake of the decade-old original to Xbox Live Arcade this Spring. The vehicular combat classic will return with a heavy multiplayer aspect, supporting 8 players via Xbox Live or 4 via split-screen multiplayer. According to the official web site, which just launched, the team is also planning "voice and (hopefully) camera support" and all sorts of other bullet-pointed features. The press release is after the jump, but I highly recommend the official site for getting up to speed.

ACTIVISION ANNOUNCES VIGILANTE 8®: ARCADE FOR XBOX LIVE ARCADE

Santa Monica, CA - February, 14 2008 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today the next installment in the classic vehicular-combat franchise Vigilante 8®, Vigilante 8: Arcade for Xbox LIVE Arcade. Licensed and developed by Isopod Labs, Vigilante 8: Arcade is an all new remake of the original game, featuring online play with up to eight players and a host of new content, taking full advantage of next-generation technologies.

The title is scheduled for release via download on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 this spring and has not yet been rated by the ESRB.

About Isopod Labs

Founded by Peter Morawiec and Adrian Stephens in January 2007, Isopod Labs, LLC is a new R&D studio aiming to deliver innovative games and software via online downloads and traditional distribution channels, for console, PC, and handheld platforms. Along with Cary Hara, the trio represents the core developers behind the original Vigilante 8 series of games.

