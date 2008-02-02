Virtua Fighter 2 Comes To Mobile Phones, Saturns Weep

If you'd shown me a mobile phone ten, fifteen years ago that could play Virtua Fighter 2, you'd find yourself drenched in my brain matter. Today? Not so impressed by a phone's ability to render 3D games. Still, Virtua Fighter Mobile for FOMA 950i phones is impressive, if seemingly misplaced as a game playable with a phone keypad. In the Spring, Sega plans to bring the VF2 port to Japanese cell phone users for a nominal monthly 315 yen fee (about $US 3). Game Watch has a ton of pics of the thing if you find it impressive.

Virtua Fighter Mobile [Game Watch]