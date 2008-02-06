Virtua Fighter 5 With Added Pirate Fighting!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

If a new arcade version of Virtua Fighter 5 wasn't enough to get excited about, how about a new version with pirates? Yes, PIRATES. Labelled Virtua Fighter 5 Version D, this is the fourth update to the arcade version. This latest update adds a CPU pirate-fighting "Knockout Trial 2" for one-player mode and the ability to easily have "Official Open Battles" in Japanese arcades. The new versions brings new costumes, too. What hasn't been updated: The game's fighting balance hasn't changed since Version C. Gotta love the pirate brawling. You gotta.
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Yarrrgh that be awesome, be there any news of this coming to DLC? Yarrr

