Virtua Fighter 5 With Added Pirate Fighting!

If a new arcade version of Virtua Fighter 5 wasn't enough to get excited about, how about a new version with pirates? Yes, PIRATES. Labelled Virtua Fighter 5 Version D, this is the fourth update to the arcade version. This latest update adds a CPU pirate-fighting "Knockout Trial 2" for one-player mode and the ability to easily have "Official Open Battles" in Japanese arcades. The new versions brings new costumes, too. What hasn't been updated: The game's fighting balance hasn't changed since Version C. Gotta love the pirate brawling. You gotta.

VF5 Update [Famitsu][Pic]