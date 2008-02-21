Visual Walkthrough of Xbox 360's XNA Interface

We just got our hands on what was under Microsoft's curtain. SPOILER ALERT: it's a kiosk featuring Xbox 360's with XNA community integration (so you can play all those homemade XNA titles you've been hearing so much about).

Hit the jump for a photo tour of the updated Xbox 360 dash. It's not much different as the XNA games are cleanly placed under the "My Games" tab.















Looks solid. Everything loads quickly and smoothly. And, incidentally, I liked my 5 seconds with Jelly Car just fine.