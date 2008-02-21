The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Visual Walkthrough of Xbox 360's XNA Interface

We just got our hands on what was under Microsoft's curtain. SPOILER ALERT: it's a kiosk featuring Xbox 360's with XNA community integration (so you can play all those homemade XNA titles you've been hearing so much about).

Hit the jump for a photo tour of the updated Xbox 360 dash. It's not much different as the XNA games are cleanly placed under the "My Games" tab.

IMG_5769.JPG
IMG_5759.JPG
IMG_5760.JPG
IMG_5763.JPG
IMG_5766.JPG
IMG_5765.JPG
IMG_5764.JPG
Looks solid. Everything loads quickly and smoothly. And, incidentally, I liked my 5 seconds with Jelly Car just fine.

