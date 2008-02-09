Viva Pinata Into The Pixel Piece Fetches Big Bucks

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Into The Pixel art showcase at DICE featured plenty of wonderful artwork from beloved games like God of War, Metal Gear Solid, Half-Life 2 and Rayman's Raving Rabbids, each up for auction. The piece that looked to grab the biggest bucks was the Viva PInata digital painting seen above, which closed at $US 1400. The winner? None other than Epic Games' Mark Rein, who hovered near the bidding sheet like a hungry wolf until the auction closed, growling at anyone who attempted to outbid him. My choice? It would've been the Team Fortress 2 piece seen after the jump.

Want to get digital copies for yourself? They're available for download at the official Into The Pixel web site.

