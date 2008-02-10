The upcoming golf game We Love Golf will be featuring alternate Capcom costumes for each of its ten characters. The European and US versions of the game will be getting two new characters and Capcom is asking for your help in deciding what classic costumes will be available for them. For the male character you can choose between Frank West (Dead Rising), Balrog (Street Fighter), Guy (Final Fight), Ken (Street Fighter), Dhalsim (Street Fighter), and Captain Commando (Bionic Commando). The ladies also have a nice list to choose from including Cammy (Street Fighter), Morrigan (Darkstalkers), Rouge (Power Stone), Roll Caskett (Mega Man Legends), and Ashley Graham (Resident Evil). You can vote for yourself in the sidebar of Capcom's Official blog. What will be your picks for classic Capcom golf fashion? Personally, I'm voting for the Frank West boxer briefs ensemble.
Vote For Capcom Costumes in We Love Golf
