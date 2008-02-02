VR Head Tracking For The PS3

Sony Computer Entertainment America programmer Thomas Miller has pulled a Johnny Lee, throwing together a working demonstration of head tracking virtual reality on the PlayStation 3 using the PlayStation Eye, a filter made from exposed and developed film, and a pair of cobbled together infrared glasses. Using the filter to block out all light but infrared, the PlayStation Eye can track the location of the light coming from the glasses, moving the viewpoint according to the position of the beam. The results are pretty damn amazing - pretty much a WiiMote for your face. The potential for this sort of technology for console gaming is near endless, from simple menu navigation to full on head tracking for an FPS title. Miller has uploaded the tech so PS3 programmers can fool around with it. Hopefully some enterprising developer will pick up this ball and run with it. Awesome stuff.