The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wait, Now Microsoft Is Pushing Movies Again?

We understand that our friends in the UK got access to Microsoft's LIVE video store a little later than us, but it's still a surprise when we read things like this from Xbox LIVE marketing manager (UK) Robin Burrowes:

The advent of Video Store is a competitive advantage from a PR standpoint, alongside the range of games on our platform. In the last two months, since the launch of Video Store in the UK, our audience figures have grown dramatically.

The problem isn't Microsoft's video store itself—the service is decently integrated on their platform. The problem is that their selection of titles is little more than a novelty for consumers. If you can't rent even a quarter of the movies you want to see on LIVE, you won't think of your Xbox as the place to see movies—bottom line.

Of course, if our little rant is incorrect and their video store rocks your world, feel free to correct us in the comments.

Xbox Live to focus on family, says Microsoft [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles