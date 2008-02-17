Wal-Mart Chooses Blu-ray

From CNN.Money comes the news that ubiquitous retailer Wal-Mart has decided to go exclusively Blu-ray. According to a statement by Wal-Mart's Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment Gary Severson,
"We've listened to our customers, who are showing a clear preference toward Blu-ray products and movies with their purchases."
Wal-Mart will continue to sell HD-DVD products in the coming months, but expect to be Blu-ray exclusive soon with a heavy shift happening in the next thirty days. Add to that this week's announcement of Netflix's Blu-ray exclusivity and you've got what looks like an end in sight to the format wars.
Wal-Mart on Blu-ray bandwagon [CNN Money]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink