Wal-Mart Chooses Blu-ray

From CNN.Money comes the news that ubiquitous retailer Wal-Mart has decided to go exclusively Blu-ray. According to a statement by Wal-Mart's Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment Gary Severson,

"We've listened to our customers, who are showing a clear preference toward Blu-ray products and movies with their purchases."

Wal-Mart will continue to sell HD-DVD products in the coming months, but expect to be Blu-ray exclusive soon with a heavy shift happening in the next thirty days. Add to that this week's announcement of Netflix's Blu-ray exclusivity and you've got what looks like an end in sight to the format wars.

Wal-Mart on Blu-ray bandwagon [CNN Money]