Want A PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness?

disgaea_top.jpgOf course you do! You'd have to be insane not to be excited by such an offer. Heck, I'm barely able to keep my pants on as I type this.

I totally understand what belts are for now.

Anyway, we need your creativity, and we need it now. One lucky person will walk away with a copy of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness, and a very sexy PSP Slim. Even if you don't win the grand prize, four other contestants will receive a copy of the game for their efforts. Cheers once again to KOEI/THQ for supplying the goods.

I'm sure you guys know that the competition closes on February 20. I'm also certain you're working on something magnificent.

If you want all the details for the comp, including what you need to do, as well as terms and conditions, check out the original post.

Win A PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Kotaku AU] Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Official site]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Creative? Sheesh, I'm having enough trouble coming up with a witty comment.

    0

