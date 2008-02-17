Warcraft Cited as Main Reason for Couple's Divorce

It seems that World of Warcraft is the cause of yet another relationship breakdown. A gal named Jocelyn has divorced her husband of six years citing a crippling Warcraft addiction as the main cause.

"He would get home from work at 6:00, start playing at 6:30, and he'd play until three a.m. Weekends were worse — it was from morning straight through until the middle of the night," she told Yahoo! Games in an interview. "It took away all of our time that we spent together. I ceased to exist in his life."

The sad thing is, Jocelyn herself had an unwitting hand in her marriage's downfall. A former Blizzard employee (she didn't work on Warcraft), she gave her husband the game as a Christmas gift when it first came out in 2004. Nine months later and their relationship was already beginning to crumble. According to Jocelyn, her husband's obsession caused him to not only ignore her, but he stopped taking on any household responsibilities in his quest for the next big raid.

So, word of warning Warcrafters: be sure to make time for your loved ones. No game, raid or copious amount of in-game currency is worth the loss of your relationship.

