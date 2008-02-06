The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WarDevil Gets A Makeover

Remember WarDevil: Enigma? If not, you may have to reach back to the E3 2006 part of your brain to scare it up, as the Digi-Guys developed action game largely got the lion's share of its press there. That was before it became a PlayStation 3 exclusive and before the main character got his fancy new helmet. PlayStation Universe has a new look at the game now known as WarDevil: Unleash The Beast Within for those so inclined. Sure, it may have that "never coming out" feel to it, but it's still kind of pretty.

Wardevil gets a new look! First image inside [PSU]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles