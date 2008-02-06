WarDevil Gets A Makeover

Remember WarDevil: Enigma? If not, you may have to reach back to the E3 2006 part of your brain to scare it up, as the Digi-Guys developed action game largely got the lion's share of its press there. That was before it became a PlayStation 3 exclusive and before the main character got his fancy new helmet. PlayStation Universe has a new look at the game now known as WarDevil: Unleash The Beast Within for those so inclined. Sure, it may have that "never coming out" feel to it, but it's still kind of pretty.
Wardevil gets a new look! First image inside [PSU]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink