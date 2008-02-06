WarDevil Gets A Makeover

Remember WarDevil: Enigma? If not, you may have to reach back to the E3 2006 part of your brain to scare it up, as the Digi-Guys developed action game largely got the lion's share of its press there. That was before it became a PlayStation 3 exclusive and before the main character got his fancy new helmet. PlayStation Universe has a new look at the game now known as WarDevil: Unleash The Beast Within for those so inclined. Sure, it may have that "never coming out" feel to it, but it's still kind of pretty.

Wardevil gets a new look! First image inside [PSU]