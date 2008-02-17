Warhawk v1.3 Patch Details surface

Sony has announced that the v1.3 patch for Warhawk is coming soon and fills us in on all the details. The patch adds a myriad of functions including future Home support, new VOIP Options and new paint schemes & insignias. The latter will be culled from a contest that invited users to submit their original paint schemes. The winners will be included in the patch when it arrives. Also included will be two new pieces of troop equipment: the Bio-field Generator and the Mechanic's Field Wrench. There is no word yet on when the patch will be deployed but you can check out all the details on the Playstation Blog.

