Warren Spector? Like Will Wright, But Cheaper

What does Deus Ex creator Warren Spector think of himself? Let's let Warren wax on:
I think to succeed at this point, given the cost of making a game, and given the competition, I think that every game has to appeal to people who don't know who Warren Spector or Will Wright or... again, I'm not putting myself in that category. I describe myself as the bargain basement Will Wright, the Wal-Mart version of Peter Molyneux. But none of us are a big enough game to sell enough copies to justify the cost.
Warren Spector, gaming's own Blue Light Special since 1990.
Warren Spector Interview [Rock Paper Shotgun][Pic]
