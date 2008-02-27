The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Warren Spector Makes Nintendo Kissy Face

At the moment, Deus Ex creator Warren Spector just lurves Nintendo. Listen to him proclaim his undying affection for Nintendo:

Holy cow, do I love the Wii and DS. I am a Nintendo freak right now! It's partly because where I am in my life; games for families, trying to make people smile. Who's doing that? Nintendo. The tone of the games, the audience they attract... I'm loving it. But look at games on the PS3 and Xbox 360! They look gorgeous. So there are attractions to every platform.

Don't think of developer Warren Spector as a "bargain basement Will Wright." Think of him as a self-proclaimed "Nintendo freak."
