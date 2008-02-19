Warthog RC Car Is Unofficial, Fantastic

This is the Helios, a rock-climbing radio-controlled car by Pro-Line. Now, I don't want to go sullying the good name of Pro-Line's art and design departments, but that's no homage. That's straight-up design thievery. And we're all the better for it! Bungie and Microsoft haven't gotten around to plugging this obvious gap in the Halo merch market, so it's good to see Pro-Line picking up the slack. Oh, and yes. At over 12" long you can probably fit your Halo figures in the seats.

Proline - Helios [RCasy, via Hobby Blog]