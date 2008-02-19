Warthog RC Car Is Unofficial, Fantastic

This is the Helios, a rock-climbing radio-controlled car by Pro-Line. Now, I don't want to go sullying the good name of Pro-Line's art and design departments, but that's no homage. That's straight-up design thievery. And we're all the better for it! Bungie and Microsoft haven't gotten around to plugging this obvious gap in the Halo merch market, so it's good to see Pro-Line picking up the slack. Oh, and yes. At over 12" long you can probably fit your Halo figures in the seats.
Proline - Helios [RCasy, via Hobby Blog]
This is the Helios, a rock-climbing radio-controlled car by Pro-Line. Now, I don't want to go sullying the good name of Pro-Line's art and design departments, but that's no homage. That's straight-up design thievery. And we're all the better for it! Bungie and Microsoft haven't gotten around to plugging this obvious gap in the Halo merch market, so it's good to see Pro-Line picking up the slack. Oh, and yes. At over 12" long you can probably fit your Halo figures in the seats.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink