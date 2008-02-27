Watch NES Final Fantasy VII With Your Human Eyes

You've seen the NES Final Fantasy VII screens, now watch the clip. The game has the storyline for the multi-disc PlayStation epic crammed onto a NES cartridge. Unofficial, yes, but officially awesome.
NES FFVII [Insert Credit]
