Watch No More Heroes Lose Gallons Of Blood

Want to see what Wii owners in Europe and Japan are missing out on, in terms of flowing rivers of blood, decapitations and amputations? Then watch xserothx's No More Heroes Death Scene Comparison clips for a study in regional censorship. This is grisly stuff, folks, and not for the faint of heart of virtual murder. Anyone wary of spoilers should skip 'em, as they're essentially every boss fight in the game.
No More Heroes Death Scene Comparisons [YouTube - thanks, Sidepocket!]
You've got to be kidding, there are far more gorier games currently for sale in Europe and Australia. Censoring the game for it's PAL release only shows ignorance in regards to the general tolerance of violence internationally, on the part of the developer. It's just your average over the top cartoony violence. What happened to it being more violent than Manhunt 2? Is it me or are the developers utterly UTTERLY pretentious? The game received an M rating by the OFLC for crying out loud, these pissy over the top blood squirts could've have easily been accommodated at the MA classification. Dead Rising and Gears of War are both gorier than this, so are the Mortal Kombat games.
The Japanese are so out of touch with the Western world it's sad. Censoring games only drives piracy, come on who the hell wants to see coins instead of blood? Grasshopper are just cock stains on the ceiling.