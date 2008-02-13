Watch The Crysis Engine Wet Itself

We've got soft spots all over for Crysis vids that show the game's physics engine being messed around with. Normally, they just overwhelm you with numbers, but this one's a little more creative. It's every thing you can do with water. Water guns, water fights, water destroying houses, the North Korean synchronised swim team, the lot.
[via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
