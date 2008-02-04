Week in Games: Devil May Cry 4 Edition

We've got some good titles coming out this week ready to steal my hard earned money. Devil May Cry 4 is definitely on my list and I'm kind of curious about this Assassin's Creed game on the DS. I've been playing a bit of Culdcept Saga and found myself oddly addicted. I guess it's the tabletop gaming nerd in me rearing its geeky head again. What's on your list this week?

Devil May Cry 4 (PS3, X360)

The stylish fighting styles are back with a whole new hero.

Turok (X360, PS3, PC)

It's a dinosaur massacre!

Assassin's Creed: Altair's Chronicles (DS)

The fate of Altair rests in the palm of your hand.

Sins of a Solar Empire (PC)

Space strategy!

Culdcept SAGA (X360)

Think Monopoly meets Magic the Gathering.

Twisted Metal: Head On: Extra Twisted Edition (PS2)

Get out of that ice cream truck for the very first time.

Spaceforce: Captains (PC)

Create your own space station and control the galaxy.

Downstream Panic! (PSP)

lead your school of fish to freedom

Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore (X360, WII, PS2)

Let a virtual Simon tell you how bad your virtual voice is, virtually!

Nobunaga's Ambition: Rise to Power (PS2)

Experience Feudal Japan like you may have never experienced it before but probably have.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (X360, PS2, PC, DS)

The creepy kid's novels spawn a game.

Zoo Tycoon 2 DS (DS)

Own your own miniature zoo.

My Horse and Me (WII, DS)

It's my horse and me, er well ...your horse and you.

Medieval II Total War: Gold Pack (PC)

Medieval II: Total War and its expansion Medieval II: Total War Kingdoms in one box