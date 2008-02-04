The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Week in Games: Devil May Cry 4 Edition

devilmaycry4box.jpg We've got some good titles coming out this week ready to steal my hard earned money. Devil May Cry 4 is definitely on my list and I'm kind of curious about this Assassin's Creed game on the DS. I've been playing a bit of Culdcept Saga and found myself oddly addicted. I guess it's the tabletop gaming nerd in me rearing its geeky head again. What's on your list this week?

Devil May Cry 4 (PS3, X360)
The stylish fighting styles are back with a whole new hero.

Turok (X360, PS3, PC)
It's a dinosaur massacre!

Assassin's Creed: Altair's Chronicles (DS)
The fate of Altair rests in the palm of your hand.

Sins of a Solar Empire (PC)
Space strategy!

Culdcept SAGA (X360)
Think Monopoly meets Magic the Gathering.

Twisted Metal: Head On: Extra Twisted Edition (PS2)
Get out of that ice cream truck for the very first time.

Spaceforce: Captains (PC)
Create your own space station and control the galaxy.

Downstream Panic! (PSP)
lead your school of fish to freedom

Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore (X360, WII, PS2)
Let a virtual Simon tell you how bad your virtual voice is, virtually!

Nobunaga's Ambition: Rise to Power (PS2)
Experience Feudal Japan like you may have never experienced it before but probably have.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (X360, PS2, PC, DS)
The creepy kid's novels spawn a game.

Zoo Tycoon 2 DS (DS)
Own your own miniature zoo.

My Horse and Me (WII, DS)
It's my horse and me, er well ...your horse and you.

Medieval II Total War: Gold Pack (PC)
Medieval II: Total War and its expansion Medieval II: Total War Kingdoms in one box

Comments

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Devil May Cry 4 and Burnout Paradise! Can't wait to get these to give COD4 a rest, it's sure as hell earned it!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles