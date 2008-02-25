Week in Games: Patapon Edition

Quite a few titles out this week but I only have eyes and ears for one game... Patapon. I'll also be checking out Lost Planet on my PS3 if i can manage to tear myself away from my little rhythmic friends. What's on your list this week?
Patapon (PSP)
Action plus rhythm plus great art style equals awesome.
Frontlines: Fuel of War (X360, PC)
Battle for control of the earth's depleted natural resources.
Lost: Via Domus (X360, PC, PS3)
Solve the mysteries of the island.
Turning Point: Fall of Liberty (X360, PC, PS3)
The Nazi's won WWII and boy are we in trouble.
Naruto: Ninja Destiny (DS)
A Naruto 3D fighter for your DS
The Sims 2: FreeTime (PC)
Exactly what the Sims need. More free time. Bastards.
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3)
The world of giant bugs comes to the PS3.
Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed (WII)
Aliens and penis jokes: a winning combination.
Mazes of Fate DS (DS)
Determine your fate in this RPG with mazes.
Agatha Christie: And Then There Were None (WII)
Live (or die) through Agatha Christie's greatest mystery.
ArmA: Gold Edition (PC)
ArmA: Armed Assault and ArmA: Queen's Gambit together again for the first time.
Heavenly Guardian (PS2)
Animated 2D shooter action.
Puzzle Guzzle (PSP)
Guzzle this puzzle!
Shame the australian price is an UNBELIEVABLE 3x the US price .. 19.99 in the US, and 59.95 in australia. That is crazy.