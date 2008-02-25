Week in Games: Patapon Edition

Quite a few titles out this week but I only have eyes and ears for one game... Patapon. I'll also be checking out Lost Planet on my PS3 if i can manage to tear myself away from my little rhythmic friends. What's on your list this week?

Patapon (PSP)

Action plus rhythm plus great art style equals awesome.

Frontlines: Fuel of War (X360, PC)

Battle for control of the earth's depleted natural resources.

Lost: Via Domus (X360, PC, PS3)

Solve the mysteries of the island.

Turning Point: Fall of Liberty (X360, PC, PS3)

The Nazi's won WWII and boy are we in trouble.

Naruto: Ninja Destiny (DS)

A Naruto 3D fighter for your DS

The Sims 2: FreeTime (PC)

Exactly what the Sims need. More free time. Bastards.

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3)

The world of giant bugs comes to the PS3.

Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed (WII)

Aliens and penis jokes: a winning combination.

Mazes of Fate DS (DS)

Determine your fate in this RPG with mazes.

Agatha Christie: And Then There Were None (WII)

Live (or die) through Agatha Christie's greatest mystery.

ArmA: Gold Edition (PC)

ArmA: Armed Assault and ArmA: Queen's Gambit together again for the first time.

Heavenly Guardian (PS2)

Animated 2D shooter action.

Puzzle Guzzle (PSP)

Guzzle this puzzle!