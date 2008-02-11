Week in Games: Professor Layton and the Curious Villiage Edition

Nice little collection of titles coming out this week. My money is on Professor Layton although Lost Odyssey seems rather intriguing. On the PC side of things, the new episode of Sam and Max is on its way as well as a new version of RPG maker. What will be taking money out of your wallet this week?

Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

Lost Odyssey (X360)

Conflict: Denied Ops (PC, X360, PS3)

Penumbra: Black Plague (PC)

Jumper (X360, WII, PS2)

Dungeon Explorer: Warrior of the Ancient Arts (PSP, DS)

Dark Messiah of Might and Magic: Elements (X360)

Spaceforce: Captains (PC)

Sam & Max Episode 203: Night of the Raving Dead (PC)

Carrier Strike Force (PC)

XIII Century: Death or Glory (PC)

Wipeout Pulse (PSP)

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon (Special Edition) (PS2)

RPG Maker VX (PC)