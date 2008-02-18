Week in Games: The Club Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

A lot of titles this week with a spread over every system. Not a lot here that sparks my particular interests although I'll be too busy at GDc to really play much of anything. I am however looking forward to the new Ace Attorney game. Hopefully it can retain its freshness by adding a new main character. Otherwise Apollo could turn out to be the Scrappy Doo of the series.

The Club (PC, PS3, X360)
It's mercenary madness!

Need for Speed ProStreet (PSP)
When speed is what you need.

Dynasty Warriors 6 (PS3, X360)
Carrying on the Dynasty Warriors tradition.

FIFA Street 3 (X360, PS3, DS)
Take your soccer to the streets.

Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors (WII)
Dragon Quest Swords: The Extremely Overly Long Title

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (DS)
Ace Attorney is back with a new attorney

History Channel: Battle for the Pacific (PS3)
Historically accurate World War II battles

CABAL Online (PC)
Use the power of Force Power.

MX vs. ATV Untamed (WII)
Off road racing rally.

