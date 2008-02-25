Weekend Note: Pata-Pata-Pata-Pon!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Ash and Luke
From: Flynn
Subject: GDC Hangover

Ahoy gents! I hope you've had a great week. Mine was rather grueling what with GDC and all. I wish I could say my GDC hangover was from going to parties but it was really more from exhaustion coming right on the heels of last week's flu. Still, GDC was a blast and I got to see some pretty cool stuff including Lucas Arts Studio which was somewhere I've always wanted to visit.

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

Microsoft announced that they will no longer be making Xbox 360 HD-DVD players

EA wants to buy Take-2. Take-2 doesn't want to be bought.

if you steal someones virtual gold, is it a real theft?

And now I am off to play some more Patapon. Those little singing guys sure are addictive. I'm also going to finally see what all the hub-bub is about this Portal thing that all the kids are always talking about. Hope you have a great week and we'll see you next time. Goodnight!

