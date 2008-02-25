Weekend Note: Pata-Pata-Pata-Pon!

To: Ash and Luke
From: Flynn
Subject: GDC Hangover
Ahoy gents! I hope you've had a great week. Mine was rather grueling what with GDC and all. I wish I could say my GDC hangover was from going to parties but it was really more from exhaustion coming right on the heels of last week's flu. Still, GDC was a blast and I got to see some pretty cool stuff including Lucas Arts Studio which was somewhere I've always wanted to visit.
Some things you might have missed this weekend:
Microsoft announced that they will no longer be making Xbox 360 HD-DVD players
EA wants to buy Take-2. Take-2 doesn't want to be bought.
if you steal someones virtual gold, is it a real theft?
And now I am off to play some more Patapon. Those little singing guys sure are addictive. I'm also going to finally see what all the hub-bub is about this Portal thing that all the kids are always talking about. Hope you have a great week and we'll see you next time. Goodnight!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink