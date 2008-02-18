The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Weekend Note: Sick

To: Ash and Luke
From: Flynn
Subject: GDC looms large

Ahoy gents. It's been an interesting week on my end culminating in my catching some sort of hideous flu virus. I'm mostly over it but still feeling pretty under the weather. Which sucks since GDC starts tomorrow and I have to be up early. Ah well, no rest for the wicked or ill.

Some things you may have missed this weekend:

Ole' Jacky Boy is at it again. Big surprise.

WOW causes yet another relationship breakdown

How did this one slip by the big bosses?

And now I am off to down some Thera-flu and get some rest so I can try and be on top of it for tomorrow. Have a good one guys. Goodnight!

