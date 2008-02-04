Weekend Note: These are the Things in Your Neighborhood

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Subject: Old Arcade Machines Need Love Too

Ahoy gents. I trust the weekend treated you well? As I was walking around near my house today I passed by an old, dusty repair shop. It was closed but I could see some old arcade machines inside including a defunct Paperboy machine and an original Ninja Gaiden machine. I'm told that they repair arcade machines exclusively at this place although no one seemed to be sure if they actually sell them or just do the repairs. I'll check in with them on Tuesday when they open, not that I could ever afford a stand up machine, but curiosity compels me. I'm actually rather surprised at all the gaming related things I've been finding around my new place: the ugly Dreamcast, the 8-bit rainbow unicorn mural, the creepy Tails statue and now these old arcade machines. Who knew the Mission was so steeped in video game stuff?

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

This guy has an incredible personal arcade machine collection

I'm looking forward to checking out Eternity's Child on WiiWare

Love your Xbox? Win another one!

I'm heading out now for some dinner and maybe a movie. Who knows, I'm feeling a little aimless tonight. Hope you guys have a great week. Goodnight.

