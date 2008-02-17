Weezer, Garbage and Stone Temple Pilots Provide Next Rock Band DLC

Due to Monday's holiday (that's President's Day here in the US), the announcement of this week's Rock Band DLC has come a little early. Armchair musicians will be able to download three new songs from Rock Band alums Weezer, Garbage and Stone Temple Pilots for 160 MS points each. The songs are as follows:

El Scorcho - Weezer (160 MS points/ $US 2)

Why Do You Love Me - Garbage (160 MS Points / $US 2)

Sex Type Thing - Stone Temple Pilots (160 MS points/ $US 2)

Now all those folks who werecrossing their fingers for El Scorcho will finally be rewarded for their patience.