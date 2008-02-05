We're Still Giving Away A PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

disgaea_left.jpgSee, there's this really sweet competition we're running in conjunction with KOEI/THQ. It involves you, something creative, and us.

If your entry is found to be the most awesome, you'll win a brand new PSP Slim and a copy of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness. Four almost-as-awesome entries will pick up a copy of the game.

By my reckoning (and my calendar's) you have 15 days to get your entry in. Now, it seems like heaps of time, but it you fold it in half and cut off the end bits, it's not that long at all.

So get to work on your crafty crafts, digital photos or sexy costumes!

Win A PSP Slim & Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Kotaku AU] Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness [Official site]

