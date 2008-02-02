The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

rez_hd_fear.jpgIf you find me doing anything this weekend outside of securing every achievement in Rez HD, question my priorities, because, clearly, virtual accomplishment in one of my favorite games of all time supersedes all. I never did get "100% shot down" on Level 5, you know. I suppose I may wind down with something else, say a revisit to Super Mario Galaxy—which I've yet to finish—or Silent Hill 2—for that dog ending—but its looking like a weekend of synaesthesia.

What about you? Pick up Rez HD? If not, what else are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  Kakansho

    I'm personally going to rent out the Devil May Cry series on PS2, to catch up (as best I can) on the series before DMC4 debuts on Thursday.

    0
  PlasmaDavid

    Garrys Mod. Finally caved and bought 10 over steam, damn fine layout compared to GM9, currently I have a space\missile project, a flying RnD team and the old Engineering Corps is setting me up a HQ...

    0

