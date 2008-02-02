What Are You Playing This Weekend?

If you find me doing anything this weekend outside of securing every achievement in Rez HD, question my priorities, because, clearly, virtual accomplishment in one of my favorite games of all time supersedes all. I never did get "100% shot down" on Level 5, you know. I suppose I may wind down with something else, say a revisit to Super Mario Galaxy—which I've yet to finish—or Silent Hill 2—for that dog ending—but its looking like a weekend of synaesthesia.

What about you? Pick up Rez HD? If not, what else are you playing this weekend?