What Are You Playing This Weekend?

One game that I've been, well, I won't say avoiding, but certainly not paying adequate attention to, is Rock Band. This weekend, we're gettin' the band back together, ratcheting up the difficulty and rockin' out to some newly downloaded stuff. In anticipation of next week's hands-on time with King of Fighters XII, I may bust out a little XI to refresh my memory. Other than that, I've got a wedding to attend (you won't see many posts from me today) and some prepping to do for GDC (flying up on Sunday night). Busy busy!

What you lot got planned for the weekend gaming scene? New purchase boasting is also welcome in the comments. Have at it!