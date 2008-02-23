The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

When Crecente arrived at the Sir Frances Drake Hotel for GDC, he dumped nearly a dozen new PSP demos and review builds on us. Patapon and God of War: Chains of Olympus are just two of the many UMDs stashed in my check-in luggage, so I expect I'll be firing up the PlayStation Portable quite a bit this weekend. After my interview with Q-Games Dylan Cuthbert earlier this week, I've got an itch to go back to PixelJunk Racers, too. Need a bit of winding down time after GDC, so I plan to sleep 'til noon. Good times.

What about you kids? What are you playing this weekend?

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    COD4, Rock Band, Devil May Cry 4, Burnout Paradise accompanied by Tasmania's Finest - James Boag's Premium

  • paulus Guest

    This weekend I will be mostly playing overdone sequels. Burnout Paradise, DMC4, COD4, Orange Box...

