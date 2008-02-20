What Does HD DVD Death Mean For Xbox 360 Player?

Think that Toshiba's killing off HD DVD means curtains for Microsoft's Xbox 360 HD DVD player? Probably! For those who cannot put one and one together, Xbox Japan is here for you. To be vague. And evasive. Regarding Toshiba's decision to kill off its HD format, the console's PR mouthpiece says this about the future of its Xbox 360 HD DVD player:

It's something we will examine from now, and there's nothing to announce at the moment.

To hold you over, let's take a look back at happier, more carefree times. You know, when HD DVD was among the living and Peter Moore wore green shirts.

Xbox Japan on HD DVD [Game Watch Impress][Images: Getty]