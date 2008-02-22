What Does SNK Think of Street Fighter IV?

We've got a buncha new fighters coming out: SNK's The King of Fighters XII, Capcom's Street Fighter IV and Namco's Soul Calibur. We are totally! Whot does SNK think its biggest competitor is? Says Masaaki Kukino, King of Fighters XII producer:

Street Fighter IV... I saw it at the AOU 2008 show... I was impressed. It's very similar to King of Fighters in that we're trying to do something new with the franchise.

Right on. Anyone who likes fighters should be very, very happy right now. Tickled pink, even!

KoFXII Interview [1UP]