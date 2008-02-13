Fledgling machinima studio Darkspire Films is a far cry from Rooster Teeth of Red VS. Blue fame, but they try their best, with varied results. In the latest episode of their Halo 3 series Matchmaking, they take a moment to ponder the question, "What if Halo 3 had more blood?" Then they ask a couple more questions before getting to the punchline. Might want to plug in some headphones if you're at work, as the language gets a bit strong. "Arg my fucking other leg!" Beautiful.
What If Halo Had More Blood?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink