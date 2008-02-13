What If Halo Had More Blood?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Fledgling machinima studio Darkspire Films is a far cry from Rooster Teeth of Red VS. Blue fame, but they try their best, with varied results. In the latest episode of their Halo 3 series Matchmaking, they take a moment to ponder the question, "What if Halo 3 had more blood?" Then they ask a couple more questions before getting to the punchline. Might want to plug in some headphones if you're at work, as the language gets a bit strong. "Arg my fucking other leg!" Beautiful.

