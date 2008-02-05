What's It Like Working for Miyamoto?

What's it like working for Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto? Ask Super Mario Galaxy director Yoshiaki Koizumi (pictured), who's also worked on Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Ocarina of Time, among others. Koizumi says:

Mr Miyamoto is known for taking lots of time to create the best player experience. His demands are numerous and exacting, but I actually really like that. He's effortless in explaining what he wants... We get along well together, and time files by when we're working. Before we know it, sometimes, it's 2am.

Good to know he's not a screamer or a wall puncher. That'd suck.

