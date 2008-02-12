What's More Violent: Mario or THE BIBLE?

Bruce Everiss, an industry vet who's worked at companies like Imagine and Codemasters, feels that games are being judged for content in a much harsher manner than other media. So he picked a comparison text at what we're sure was completely random (the Bible) and scanned it for adult content.
There is a handy website that allows you to search the bible for content. Using this we find that the King James version has "harlot" in it 48 times, "sodomite" 5 times, "fornicator" 5 times, "smite" 133 times, "kill" 208 times and "maim" 7 times. This is shocking, you have to wonder what any right minded parent is doing exposing their children to this stuff.
So now kids can't play games OR read the Bible? Thanks a lot, Everiss.
The Bible Vs video games [BruceOnGames via GamePolitics]
Just some clarification: "Sodomite" is a name of a person that comes from Sodom, so it cannot be said to be as bad as "sodomise" or "sodomy" (although these terms do come from the name of this city). Children don't learn about all the gory details of the bible in Sunday school, they learn about all the bible "heroes" and "life stories" such as Joseph (overcoming adversity), Moses (believing in yourself) etc. To say that the bible is worse than video games is ludicrous. Most christians have absolutely no problem with videogames, some even embrace the fact that they bring people together. :)
The problem is, that extremist Christians (strict and brimstone/hellfire) don't actively see the benefit of video games. To quote Bruce, "you have to wonder what any right minded parent is doing exposing their children to this stuff", most parents WOULDN'T start with all the historical killing, maiming etc. of the bible when teaching their kids. The reason for this argument, in my opinion, is ignorance from both sides.