What's More Violent: Mario or THE BIBLE?

Bruce Everiss, an industry vet who's worked at companies like Imagine and Codemasters, feels that games are being judged for content in a much harsher manner than other media. So he picked a comparison text at what we're sure was completely random (the Bible) and scanned it for adult content.

There is a handy website that allows you to search the bible for content. Using this we find that the King James version has "harlot" in it 48 times, "sodomite" 5 times, "fornicator" 5 times, "smite" 133 times, "kill" 208 times and "maim" 7 times. This is shocking, you have to wonder what any right minded parent is doing exposing their children to this stuff.

So now kids can't play games OR read the Bible? Thanks a lot, Everiss.

The Bible Vs video games [BruceOnGames via GamePolitics]