The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

When The Final Boss Is Sick Of Being The Final Boss


Spare a thought for the videogame bad guy. Sure, he's a badass on-screen, but what happens when the final boss grows tired of all the killing and fancies a career change? Something more relaxing, something more befitting someone of his gentle nature, something more rewarding? This is what happens.
Mauvais Rôle: a videogame villain reinvents himself [Boing-Boing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles