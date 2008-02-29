Over the past week or so, we've been hearing reports from retailers across the US that the current 40GB PS3/Spider-Man 3 deal was about to wind up. They'd stopped receiving them, and had instead been told to expect new 40GB units without a movie. Seemed odd. Might be a very good reason, though: we've since heard from Circuit City employees that they've begun receiving shipments of these "new" PlayStation 3s. On the shipping box? The model number CECHH01. Which the more observant amongst you will recognise as the model # for the White PlayStation 3. Seems these will be held in stock until the current Spider-Man 3 bundles are gone, and will then be offered for the standard price of $US 399. I guess black 40GB units, sans Spider-Man 3, will go on sale then as well.
White PS3 Due In March?
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Is the white ps3 available in australia yet? if so, where can i buy one... thanks