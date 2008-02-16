The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Who Will Be The Street Fighter IV Champion?

We'll be celebrating all GDC next week with a Street Fighter IV tournament—"if we have time," Crecente hedges. I take that as Crecente being frightened by my patented Chun-Li just-keep-kicking maneuver that I've never, ever seen anyone else use. But it begs the question—who will advance the furthest in the tournament? Brian "I once worked at an arcade" Crecente, Michael "I was born in an arcade" McWhertor or Mark "goddamn I look good in that picture" Wilson? Vote, and then check in next week to find out the results...if they happen.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Comments

  • Ben Abraham Guest

    Nothing like an impartial survey to reveal the truth, then, eh?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles