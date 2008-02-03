The gaming marathon mad folks over at cameronbanga.com (aka Four48) have issued a challenge in their latest charity driven attempt. They will be competing with seven other teams from around the world to see who can reach the end of Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition first. Currently, two teams have dropped out leaving six left to slaughter their way through the zombie hordes. You can make your donations (which will go to Child's Play) on their website as well as follow the multiple teams' progress via live streaming video.
Who Will Win the Race to the End of Resident Evil 4?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink