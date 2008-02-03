Who Will Win the Race to the End of Resident Evil 4?

The gaming marathon mad folks over at cameronbanga.com (aka Four48) have issued a challenge in their latest charity driven attempt. They will be competing with seven other teams from around the world to see who can reach the end of Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition first. Currently, two teams have dropped out leaving six left to slaughter their way through the zombie hordes. You can make your donations (which will go to Child's Play) on their website as well as follow the multiple teams' progress via live streaming video.