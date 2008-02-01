With all the characters in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, there are a few that are missing. Where's Mega-Man? That character certainly wouldn't be out of place. Or what about Chun-Li or Ryu? The SNES controller was designed to suit the Street Fighter II port! Likewise, those characters would be right at home with the Smash Bros. Want to know why? Several insiders tell us that Nintendo was apparently still upset about GameCube exclusive Resident Evil 4 going multi-platform, and thus, decided not to include Capcom characters in Super Smash Bros. Brawl during development. However, with Capcom making a valiant effort at third part Wii developing with Zack & Wiki, do expect better relations between the two companies. Old wounds do heal — even when you are Nintendo! Heck, we wouldn't be surprised if Capcom and Nintendo were ironing out a deal for the developer to make more Wii titles.
Why Is There No Capcom In Super Smash Bros. Brawl?
